Life After Lockup stars Lacey and Shane Whitlow‘s marriage breakdown is playing out on social media once again. Lacey posted a video of an alleged argument between Shane and her dad, which seemed to take place when an attempt for Shane to visit their daughter, Summer Rayne, on Christmas Day went horribly wrong.

Even though the nighttime video that Lacey posted on Monday, December 27, was dark, her dad could be heard yelling, “Just get the hell out of here,” while Shane responded, “I’m gone,” as he walked away, got in his car and drove off. “Get a f—king job before I knock your head off,” her dad continued, and yelled that the “cops” were on their way.

Lacey disabled the comments on the post but followed it up the next day with another message claiming she wasn’t trying to shame Shane by sharing the video footage.

The WEtv star had posted to Instagram on December 15 that Shane had been missing for four days, though the following day she said he’d been found and claimed he had been taken to a hospital for “mental incapacitation.” Shane did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment at the time.

On December 17, Lacey confirmed that the couple had split in a touching post seemingly directed to Shane. “Praying that no matter what dark tunnel you may be in you see the light which is this beautiful baby girl Summer Rayne,” she wrote. “Know I’ll always be here even though we aren’t together anymore, and you are still the father of our child and no matter that the public may think or people say, I know your still in there somewhere I just PRAY you stay SAFE and don’t be too stubborn to reach out to us, your real family.”

Shane, for his part, seems to be trying to avoid the online drama with his estranged wife. He shared an Instagram Stories quote that read, “Listen to positive people and ignore the negative ones. People that doubt, judge and disrespect are not worth your time and attention.”

On Tuesday, December 28, Shane posted an Instagram video shot during lunch at a Pizza Hut where he told fans, “I’m grateful for everything I have in my life, guys. Words can’t express how thankful I am to have you all supporting me and being on my team through all of the struggles I’ve been through … it’s been rough, but I’m very humble now,” without directly addressing Lacey or her video post.

Shane and Lacey appeared on season 2 of Love After Lockup, where she came across his photo on a “Meet An Inmate” website and the two began corresponding prior to his release, even though she was already engaged to her high school sweetheart, who was also doing time behind bars. Despite the love triangle, Shane and Lacey wed that season and went on to welcome their daughter, Summer, in November 2020. They’ve been featured in subsequent seasons of the show’s spinoff, Life After Lockup.

Shane and Lacey did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.