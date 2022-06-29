Taking the stage. Landon Barker performed with Machine Gun Kelly at a concert in New York City just hours after his father, Travis Barker, was hospitalized on Tuesday, June 28.

The Blink-182 drummer’s eldest child, 18, joined MGK, 32, onstage to perform their recent collab, “Die in California,” during the sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

Landon documented the concert via his Instagram Stories, which showed the teen dressed in a head-to-toe black ensemble with shiny embellishments. He looked confident as he belted out the song for the large crowd. Following the performance, Landon and MGK shook hands before the teen got off stage.

The surprise appearance wasn’t shocking, as MGK is good friends with Travis, 46.

The “Holiday” singer performed at Madison Square Garden just hours after Travis was rushed to the hospital in California. Photos surfaced of the father of two being rushed from a gurney into an ambulance with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side on June 28.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The newlywed couple first went to West Hills Hospital, located near their Calabasas home. However, TMZ reported that Travis needed additional care and was taken to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

Hours after news broke of his hospitalization, Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation. “Please send your prayers,” she asked her followers.

It is currently unclear what the exact nature of Travis’ medical emergency is at this time, though Kourtney, 43, recently contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

The Kardashians star took to her website, Poosh.com, on June 23 to reveal that she had tested positive. Kourtney shared that she had since recovered in the blog post.

Additionally, Travis and Kourtney didn’t appear in any social media posts from her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s 38th birthday party, which was held just one day before the rocker’s medical emergency landed him in the hospital.

Travis shares both of his kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 until 2008.

Less than one year after proposing, Travis and Kourtney tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May. The couple said their “I do’s” on the hillside, medieval castle Castello Brown with several of the bride’s family members in attendance. The musician and reality star kept their Italian getaway going with an extended honeymoon in the country before returning home.