A new addition! Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Adam Brody. The star and her beau are already the proud parents of a precious 4-year-old daughter, Arlo, and now they have another on the way!

The Single Parents star, 33, gave a glimpse at her baby bump while stepping out for a morning walk with her beau, 40, in Los Angeles on March 31, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Leighton was sporting a pair of chic black overalls while Adam sweetly pushed their daughter around in a stroller.

Back in December, Adam and Leighton purchased a breathtaking $6.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, according to Variety, so they will have plenty of space for their growing family. With an ocean view, the nearly 6,000 square foot property comes equipped with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and spa.

The dynamic duo first crossed paths on the set of their 2010 film The Oranges. In 2014, Leighton and Adam took their relationship to the next level by getting married. The following year, the lovebirds welcomed their first child together.

While they have mostly kept quiet about their private life, fans love that two of television’s most beloved characters, Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen from The O.C., ended up being head over heels about each other in real life.

“She’s more inherently private than I am. I don’t seek publicity but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me,” Adam told GQ in an August 2019 interview. “We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way. I’m not s–ting on anyone who monetizes that aspect of their life because I get it. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us.”

As far as how fatherhood changed him, the doting daddy said in every way. “I mean this cliché — pride and joy. It’s very apt,” Adam shared. “She’s the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy. She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way — something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself.”

Congrats to the happy couple!