Trying to move on. Leonardo DiCaprio “was so upset” as rumors spread that he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani after the two were spotted at a party together on January 31, a source exclusively told In Touch.

Commenting on his “27 reputation” relating to the young age of his public girlfriends, the insider assures, “This wasn’t a hookup, just a friend.”

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor, 48, and the young beauty were spotted at Ebony Riley’s music release party, according to photos published by multiple outlets. Almost immediately afterward, rumors went flying that the two were an item, as Leo has been linked to multiple women in Hollywood in their mid-20s.

“He was venting,” the source adds. “He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone.”

The Academy Award winner’s love life has made headlines over the past year, particularly after he and his ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone split in the summer of 2022 after dating for four years, In Touch confirmed in August of that year.

“Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch, while an additional source noted, “It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die. With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”

It appeared that the heartbreak from the breakup didn’t last long, though. That month, another source exclusively told In Touch that he and model Gigi Hadid “hooked up a few times this summer.”

“They have known each other for several years,” the insider said at the time. “They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.”

Although some fans were shocked that Gigi, 27, and Leo had suddenly started spending time together, the source added that their connection was “casual and not a constant thing.”

The blonde beauty and the Titanic hunk were then spotted canoodling and hanging out together in New York City multiple times throughout the fall of 2022.

Amid the pair’s fling, other well-known celebrities commented on Leo’s romances, including comedian Kenan Thompson. While the Saturday Night Live cast member hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards, he famously joked about Leo’s reputation.

“Zendaya just turned 26 last week. Happy birthday,” Kenan, 44, said to Zendaya, 26, who was sitting in the audience. “Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

By December 2022, things between Gigi and Leo had seemingly cooled off, as they weren’t seen together again at the time. He was last linked with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas in December 2022 when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood club.