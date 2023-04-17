All the loot we’re totally obsessing over right now!

HOT HONEY + CROISSANT = PIZZA? YES PLEASE!

Find your freezer favorite! Airy on the inside and golden brown on the outside, California Pizza Kitchen’s new Croissant Inspired Crust sets the stage for two tasty frozen pizza varieties—Uncured Pepperoni & Mike’s Hot Honey and Bacon & Caramelized Onion. With a can’t-resist crust, tasty toppings and artisanal-quality ingredients, snag CPK Croissant Inspired Crust Pizza at select retailers nationwide beginning April 2023.

DRINK UPGRADE

Staying healthy on-the-go is easier than ever, thanks to 8Greens Super Greens Daily Powder Sticks. Simply add one packet to any 8-ounce beverage to quickly and efficiently consume as much vitamin C as six oranges, vitamin B5 as 15 cups of broccoli and zinc as three cups of raw peas. Available in three flavors, the immunity and energy supporter retails for $28 per 15-count box. 8greens.com.

GIRL’S BREAST FRIEND

It’s no wonder the Gatherall Bra has sold out four times since launching in 2021! Made using medical grade adhesive silicone, the TikTok-approved $68 design is strapless, backless, wireless, washable, reusable and waterproof. Also impressive? This versatile undergarment can support up to a DD cup. wegatherall.com.

RADIANT RESULTS

Turn back the clock — in less than 10 minutes! The Trilogy Wand, an award-winning at-home skincare device, visibly reduces wrinkles, boosts collagen, smooths texture, decreases puffiness and so much more via a combination of massage, cryotherapy and LED settings. Price tag: $195. skinlabusa.com.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Step up the style (and comfort) in new spring looks from Aerosoles! Among the classic brand’s latest must-haves? Braided and buckled platform sandals like the $135 Dina and $140 Camera Knitted. Boasting OrthoLite insoles, each shoe comes in a variety of color options. aerosoles.com.

COWBOY CHIC

Calling all horse lovers! Reid Creek Lodge offers riders of every skill level access to 300K acres in the heart of the Laramie Range of the Rocky Mountains. Set on a private working ranch in Douglas, Wyo., the 8,000-square-foot accommodations — which can host up to 22 guests across seven bedrooms — include a personal chef and curated programming beyond hitting the trails. From paddleboarding and skeet shooting to stargazing, there’s an activity for every outdoor enthusiast. wagonhound.com.