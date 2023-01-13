Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, Life & Style can confirm.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People on the evening of Thursday, January 12.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, California, home on Thursday, January 12, according to TMZ. She was rushed to the hospital after paramedics performed CPR. Emergency responders were able to regain a pulse while still at her home, the outlet reported.

The singer was last seen attending the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards with mom Priscilla on Tuesday, January 10, to watch as Austin Butler took home the award for Best Actor, Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of her later father, The King of Rock and Roll.

While walking the red carpet, Lisa Marie stopped to sing Austin’s praises during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling his performance “truly mind-blowing.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told the outlet of the biopic. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

During his acceptance speech, the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actor gave a special shoutout to Elvis’ family.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said to Lisa Marie and her mother as they broke down in tears. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

The loss of Lisa Marie comes less than three years after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in July 2020.

“The family is devastated. They’re all worried about Lisa now,” a source told In Touch at the time. “The family is gathering together.”

In addition to Benjamin, Lisa Marie shared daughter Riley Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough, as well as twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” her rep Roger Widynowski told People at the time of Benjamin’s death. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”