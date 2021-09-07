Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wasn’t afraid to share her true feelings about her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin dumping boyfriend Scott Disick after Life & Style confirmed the couple split following 11 months of dating.

The Days of Our Lives alum, 58, got right to the point in a comment on the Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo, which reported on their breakup and what went down between the exes before they parted ways. The former soap opera actress coyly replied with a blushing smiley face emoji on Tuesday, September 7.

Courtesy commentsbybravo/Instagram

So, what happened leading up to the split? It may have come as a surprise as Disick “wasn’t expecting” Hamlin “to dump him,” a source told Life & Style.

Now, the Talentless founder, 38, is “heartbroken” and “desperately trying” to win Hamlin, 20, back after his alleged private message drama over ex Kourtney Kardashian’s blossoming romance with Travis Barker.

The model’s friends are “warning” her “not to fall for [Scott’s] pleas” just as much as her mother, the insider said. Rinna has been “unimpressed by Scott’s behavior” and feels that her daughter “deserves better.”

Drama appeared to start in late August after Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged DM from Disick shading the Poosh founder’s PDA-packed trip to Italy with the Blink-182 rocker, 45.

“Yo, is this chick OK!??? Brooooo, like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the alleged message from Disick read, to which Bendjima, 28, replied, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S. I ain’t your bro.”

Shutterstock(3)

Disick and Hamlin’s relationship “had been a little bumpy over recent months,” the source told Life & Style, but the leaked DM drama was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” The social media influencer feels that Disick “needs to grow up,” the insider added, noting that “he for sure regrets messaging Younes, but the problem with social media is that you can’t turn back time.”

It looks like Rinna is supportive of her youngest daughter splitting from Disick, especially following the previous comments she made about their romance during an episode of RHOBH in August.

After gushing over her other daughter Delilah’s relationship with Eyal Booker, Rinna revealed her stance on Disick and Hamlin’s since-fizzled romance. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?” she quipped. “Why the f— is it Scott Disick?”