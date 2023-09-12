Written in partnership with ACANA®

If you just brought home a kitten, it’s important to remember kittens have special nutritional needs to be sure they grow up healthy and happy. If you have a kitten-kaboodle of questions on how to feed your kitten right, ACANA® pet food is here to help with a few tips to make it easy.

1. Schedule Feedings

Lots of playtime and exploring a new home will make your kitten hungry throughout the day, so setting a feeding schedule can be beneficial to maintaining a healthy weight. Plan on giving him or her food three times a day at the same time each day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and follow the pet food maker’s feeding guidelines for your specific kitten’s age and weight.

2. Water Often

Be sure your little one has consistent access to fresh water. Experiment with different types of water like tap or bottled to see what he or she prefers. You can also try placing water bowls or fountains in several places around the house, as some kittens like a place to drink away from their food.

3. Buy Quality

Look for food that provides a complete and balanced diet with high quality protein from animal ingredients. ACANA® Highest Protein Kitten recipe is perfect for kittens up to 12 months and nourishes your kitten with more protein from high-quality ingredients including free-run* chicken, turkey, and salmon. The nutritious ingredients also help support the development of your kitten’s eye and cognitive health, healthy muscles and bones, and digestive health.

We obsess over their food so you can obsess over them. Learn more at acana.com.

*Our free-run chickens and turkeys are not housed in cages and are able to move in a barn without outdoor access. Our fresh ingredients use refrigeration as the sole method of preservation and our raw ingredients are frozen at their peak freshness.