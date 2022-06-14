… But it’s organic! Audrey Roloff shared an NSFW product on her Instagram account that is a bit risqué than her normal content. The Little People, Big World alum caught fans’ attention after she promoted an organic lube product to help her followers find a “last-minute” Father’s Day gift.

The reality personality raved over the Coconu sex products, mostly because of it’s dual options for water-based and oil-based lube. “It’s not something I normally talk about on here, but I am really excited to share about it because I really do feel like this is high quality stuff,” she said during a Monday, June 13 Instagram story.

The New York Times best seller explained how she had an “insane” weekend slowly moving into a new house and getting ready for vacation, but still wanted to give her followers another Father’s Day gift, following another product she shared last week.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/ Instagram

In addition to the first USDA certified organic lubes, Audrey shared a discount code for a hemp-infused body oil that not only hydrates your body, but also “increases sensations” for adult bedroom time. But who says that — play time — only happens at home? The Marriage Journal co-founder also introduced her followers to travel-sized products, so couples can take the fun on the road.

“If you’re looking for a last minute Father’s Day gift idea, this is awesome,” she said. “It’s really great quality — you guys know I care a ton about the ingredients and it works really well.”

While she’s exploring raunchy adult products, the mother-of-three recently bought a house on a farm with husband Jeremy Roloff, In Touch confirmed on Thursday, June 9. Four days later, days later, she opened up about the sentimental meaning behind the location of their new home.

“We bought a farm!” she captioned her Monday, June 13 Instagram post. “If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives.”

“It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book,” she continued. “And it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property.”