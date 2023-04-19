Congrats! Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are engaged after five years of dating.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said ‘yes’!” Matt, 61, told People in a statement on Wednesday, April 19. “Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024.”

The TLC personality and Caryn, 55, are happily in love, though their relationship hasn’t always been the easiest.

The TV personality started a relationship with Caryn, the long-time manager of Roloff Farms, following his split from his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and things got a little uncomfortable.

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” Matt told LPBW producers in a confessional at the beginning of their relationship in 2017. “Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible.”

“Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life. I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage,” the Roloff patriarch added. “We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”

While Matt’s family members weren’t originally ecstatic about his relationship with Caryn, they have grown to accept the pair. However, one person who hasn’t always been so comfortable with the romance is Amy, 60.

During a June 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Amy was asked if she would attend Matt and Caryn’s wedding. “I would prefer not to,” she admitted.

“We won’t be invited to the wedding,” Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, noted. “They’ve already said that when they do it, it’s going to be a small deal. I certainly wouldn’t expect it.”

Matt and Caryn’s engagement won’t shock fans, as he has expressed an interest in proposing to his girlfriend in the past. “Well, that’s coming downstream I hope … ” the TLC star wrote on Instagram in 2020. “You never know what might happen next! For now, @carynchandler1 and I are living a very happy and our very best life together … enjoying our kids and my grandkids. A wonderful season of life!”

However, Matt didn’t seem ready to make the commitment during a 2021 episode of LPBW. When a producer asked if they thought about getting married in the near future, Matt joked they wouldn’t be tying the knot until at least 2022. “We’re not,” Caryn said while playfully smacking him during a confessional interview. “He hasn’t asked me.”

Matt and Caryn did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.