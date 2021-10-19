Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her family are embracing life in Washington as they get settled into their gorgeous new home.

“They’re still out there. Gosh I love them,” Tori, 30, captioned a sweet video on her Instagram Stories, showing her husband, Zach Roloff, and son Jackson enjoying their spacious backyard by a crackling fire on Monday, October 18.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

The photographer gave a glimpse at their wooden deck outside as well as the home’s stunning scenic views as she captured the clip from inside their abode, which cost the couple around $944,000, according to a listing viewed by Life & Style.

Their property, which was built in 2018, boasts an open-concept floor plan, large kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. It sits on two acres of land, some of which can be seen in her video. Plus, it comes with “tasteful modern finishes” and heated floors in certain areas of the home.

Tori and Zach, 31, had kept word of their move from Portland, Oregon, to Washington under wraps until the last minute, finally sharing the news when they were ready to go.

“We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted,” the mom of two wrote on October 14 next to a photo of herself and Zach posing with their kids 4-year-old Jackson and Lilah Ray, 23 months, outside of their new home.

TLC/YouTube; Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

“I hope we never move again,” she added. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

It’s been an especially sentimental time for the family as Tori revealed that she and Zach “closed” on their new house on the very same day as the due date of their miscarried “angel baby.”

Tori was very transparent while opening up about her healing journey, telling fans on October 15, “I think about him/her often and pray that he or she is watching over us by Jesus’ side [red heart emoji].”