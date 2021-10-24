Making a house into a home! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff showed off the new decor additions she made in the new place she and husband Zach Roloff recently purchased in Washington for their family of four.

“Wow, I’m obsessed,” Tori, 30, captioned a Boomerang video posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 23. She showed off the JC Farmhouse Design Co. cabinet she got while shopping with a friend at the The Great Junk Hunt market.

The stunning piece of furniture featured a white wooden base with three glass cabinet doors with distressed, dark wood grain frames. Inside the doors were one long shelf made out of a similarly distressed wood grain that ran across the center of the cabinet.

The TLC personality used the cabinet as a statement piece in a cozy little corner of her new house. She added three books, a sign that read, “hi,” and a bouquet of white flowers in a white vase on the shelf inside of the cabinet. On top, she placed a green plant in a white vase and a black candle on the right, a round mirror in the center and completed the look by adding a bouquet of cotton in a clear glass vase as well as two figurines on the left.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

It looks like the reality TV mama has been enjoying decorating and putting her own personal style touches on her family’s new home. On October 14, she took to Instagram to announce their big move.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her family — husband Zach, 31, kids Jackson and Lilah and dog Murphy — in front of their old and new houses. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in… WASHINGTON! 🍎.”

Zach and Tori, who wed in 2015, reportedly spent $944,000 for the 3,300-square-foot home, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The house, which sits on two acres of land in Battle Ground, boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms and features an expansive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard. It seems like the perfect place for the couple to raise their family!