Life on the road. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff reflected on her camping trip troubles with husband Jeremy Roloff and their kids, Ember, Bode and Radley.

“We are halfway through our two-week camping trip through Idaho and Montana, and this is the point where I finally feel like the 15,373,648 trips to load the trailer [became] worth it. IYKYK, [sic],” Audrey, 31, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, August 31. “I love spending our days outside exploring and playing with the kids. And ending the evening talking under the stars by the fire with friends. Yes, it’s so much work … especially with littles, but the joy and memories are worth it.”

The former TLC star included various snaps of the whole fam from their road trip. One shot featured the bunch standing in front of the beautiful Sawtooth Mountain Range and Lake in Idaho, whereas a separate image revealed the children and Jeremy, 31, repairing their RV’s flat tire. Others included various moments with the kiddos, such as one between Audrey and Ember, 4, reading The Adventures of Paddy the Beaver.

“If you’ve been following along in my Stories, you know it hasn’t all been smooth sailing,” she continued in her caption, before listing the several obstacles they’ve faced along the way. “There’s been flat fires, wildfires to dodge, poop blow outs to clean, swimmers itch, wasp stings, meltdowns, naps missed, issues with the camper, etc.”

Audrey continued, “But the other day, while Jer and Bode were walking back up from the river, they were tired, but he looked up at Jer and quoted something we always say to the kids: ‘It’s OK daddy, Roloffs do hard things.’ Yes buddy, sometimes mommy and daddy need the reminder too. And perhaps especially on a trip like this where the testing of patience is constant.”

Despite the difficulties the family of five have encountered, the proud mom noted, “This is why we love getting our kids out of their normal environments, out of their normal schedules, outside and giving them opportunities to challenge themselves and learn to be adaptable, try new things, explore new places and feel the freedom to get dirty, swim in their clothes, catch bugs, go barefoot, skip rocks and stay up to watch the sunset.”

“And as much as I’m a ‘save childhood’ advocate and love giving my kids these experiences, it’s not just for them,” Audrey concluded, before adding, “It’s good for/grows us too.”

Scroll down to see photos from the family’s difficult — but fun — camping trip!