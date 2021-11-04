Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff assured fans that she and Zach Roloff were “still filming” the beloved reality TV show, and now it looks like their kids are getting in on the action too.

“We definitely have the best crew around,” Tori, 30, captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories. “Jackson interviewing [crewmember Josh Winsor] and Lilah DPing.”

In the cute photo, Jackson, 4, can be seen sitting next to a camera pointed toward the LPBW crewmember while 23-month-old Lilah, the “director of photographer,” looks on in the family’s new house.

Tori and Zach, 31, worried fans in October when the mother of two announced that they had relocated from Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington — nearly an hour away from Roloff Farms. The couple, who have been married since July 2015, and their children moved into a four-bedroom, three-bathroom with plenty of land for the kids to explore.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!!” the photographer shared, alongside a photo of the family in front of their former home, on October 14. “We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love.”

“We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!” Tori continued.

“You won’t be on the show anymore?” one social media user commented on her post.

“Still filming! Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

While viewers were relieved the fan favorites would still appear on the TLC show, with one commenting there “wouldn’t be a show” without them, others were disappointed the Roloffs moved away from the farm.

Many fans believed Zach would be taking over the property after his father, Matt Roloff, stepped down; Zach, himself, voiced interest in purchasing Amy Roloff’s property.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on the property,” Zach told his parents in an episode of the TLC show that aired in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I. I know [Jeremy Roloff’s] involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

“Darn,” a fan wrote on Tori’s post announcing their move. “Was hoping you would take over the farm.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” Tori replied.