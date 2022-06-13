Dream come true! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff revealed they bought their own farm amid their family’s rift.

Audrey, 32, shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, June 12. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” she wrote alongside a video that documented their time on Roloff Farms, as well as the new property. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard😍 Yup, that’s our trestle🚂”

“If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives. It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property,” Audrey explained.

The former TLC star went on to explain that they have “a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life,” though they’re “excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey then thanked her social media followers for their support as they bought the farm. “I just want to say thank you for being someone who has been following us on this journey for the last two years and offered encouragement and prayers as we have patiently pursued some land for our family,” she wrote.

“The whole journey to now seems like one giant God-wink,” the mother of three concluded in the caption, adding the hashtags #homesteading, #farmlife and #fixerupper.

Audrey revealed the exciting news after Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, put 16 acres of Roloff Farms on the market in May 2022. The decision was surprising, as his children expressed interest in taking over the property. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt, 60, wrote at the time, adding, “It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

On June 1, Audrey reflected on not being able to purchase Roloff Farms in a lengthy Instagram Story post. “Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” she wrote. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

However, Audrey said they realized it “wasn’t meant to me” after making an offer to buy the farm. “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were,” she recalled.