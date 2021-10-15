LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Share 1st Photos of New House After Announcing Move to Washington

New digs! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff announced they have officially left behind their home in Portland, Oregon, and relocated to Washington with their family of four.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted,” the mom of two, 30, who shares kids Jackson, 4, and 22-month-old Lilah Ray with Zach, 31, shared via Instagram on Thursday, October 14, alongside photos of them posing outside of their new abode. “I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!”

Tori said it’s been a nostalgic experience for her and Zach, but they are ready for a fresh new start in the Evergreen State. “We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” the reality star continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

The TLC couple previously bought their former five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in May 2018 for $560,000, according to The Sun.

Now, LPBW fans are wondering if this will mean more visits with Zach’s sister, Molly, who resides in Spokane with her husband, Joel Silvius.

Zach’s mom, Amy Roloff, recently took a road trip to visit Molly and Joel just before tying the knot with her new spouse, Chris Marek, on August 28.

Fortunately, Zach, Tori and their kids were able to enjoy plenty of family fun at Roloff farms during the highly anticipated nuptials. Jackson and Lilah both posed for a precious photo with their grandma, Amy, on her big day. Plus, Jackson was also seen hitting the dance floor with the newlyweds following the couple’s wedding ceremony.

As for Tori and Zach, they have been going strong since exchanging their vows in June 2015, having celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary this summer.

“6 years of laughter. 6 years of being heard,” she gushed alongside portraits captured on the day they became husband and wife. “6 years of dreaming. 6 years of building a family. 6 years of growing. 6 years of celebrating. 6 years of being loved by you. I love you, Zachary. Today. Tomorrow. Always.”

