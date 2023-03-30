Making money moves! Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Luis “Louie” Ruelas has openly discussed his career endeavors in the public eye. So, what is he doing for work nowadays?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about Luis’ career.

What Does RHONJ’s Luis Ruelas’ Do for Work?

In 2023, Teresa Giudice’s husband revealed to Andy Cohen that he “started a new company” in the digital media industry.

After the host asked what Luis does in his day-to-day work routine, the RHONJ star noted he manages “lead generation ad sales.”

Louie also included his new business, which is called Digital Media Solutions (DMS), in his Instagram profile. The company describes itself as a “leading provider of tech-enabled digital performance advertising solutions,” per its unverified account. DMS is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Why Did Luis Ruelas Lose His Former Job?

Previously, Luis began a marketing and media company but was fired from his job following some drama he had with former girlfriends.

“Teresa didn’t want me to say this, but they let me go from my company from all the negative stuff that came up in the press because of my exes out there,” the Bravo star explained during a May 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Yeah, they called me up and said, you know, ‘You have to step down.’ That really sucked.”

Despite reeling from the loss of a job, Luis was able to roll with the punches and create his own company.

Did Luis Ruelas Start a New Business With Joe Gorga?

During a March 2023 episode of RHONJ, Teresa alleged that her brother, Joe Gorga, caused an uproar after he and Luis talked about a possible business arrangement.

“So [Luis] was like, ‘OK.’ He put out $250K,” Teresa noted in the episode. “Then [Luis] spoke to our attorney, and he [was] like, ‘Well, what percentage should I give Joey?’ I guess they came up with, I don’t know, five percent. So, my brother went nuts. Like, he wanted 50 percent.”

Joe, however, clapped back at Teresa and defended himself in the following episode.

“I told [Luis], ‘It’s my idea. It’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza.’ He loved it,” Joe claimed. “[Luis] screwed me in a second. Louie puts the money in. I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister; he was getting 50 percent. And then my nephew comes over to my house and goes, ‘Did you see the boxes were ordered?’ I go, ‘What boxes?’ He goes, ‘Your sister had a photo shoot with her and the girls, and they called it Skinny Pizza or something like that.’”

Afterward, Joe claimed that Teresa asked him, “Did you put the f–king money up?” to which he allegedly replied, “What? You think I couldn’t put $200,000 up? … It was my f–king idea!”

Luis has not publicly commented on Joe’s allegations, but fans can watch the drama play out in season 13 of RHONJ.

What Is Luis Ruelas’ Net Worth?

Thanks to starring alongside his wife, Teresa, on RHONJ since making his first appearance in 2021, Luis rakes in the cash as a reality TV personality and a businessman. His net worth currently stands at an estimated $2 million, according to several outlets.