Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas and are now a blended family of eight. Apart from Teresa’s four daughters, Audriana, Milania, Gabriella and Gia, Luis already had two sons of his own. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Luis’ sons, Nicholas and Louie.

How Many Kids Does Luis Ruelas Have?

Before marrying the Bravo celebrity in August 2022, Luis was already a father of two boys, Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21, whom he shares with his ex, Marissa Dimartino Ruelas.

After tying the knot, the New Jersey native became a stepfather to Teresa’s four daughters and has been making their life work as a family of eight.

Courtesy of Luis Ruelas/Instagram

“The girls embrace Louie, and it’s beautiful,” Teresa told People about the dynamic in December 2022. “Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he’s my own, and of course, Nicholas, too.”

She continued, “Every time Nicholas leaves, he always says, ‘When am I coming back?’ He always wants to know … The girls have embraced Nicholas. They let Nicholas hang out with them, with their friends when they’re all hanging out at the house.”

The reality TV dad recently shared a tribute to his two sons, letting them know he’d always be there for them.

“I love watching you guys grow into everything you want to be,” he captioned an April 2023 video compilation of photos. “Love you all beyond words and I will always be here for you.”

How Does Luis Feel About Being a Stepfather?

As a stepfather of Teresa’s four daughters, it was important for Luis to establish a bond despite him not being their biological father.

“Your dad can reprimand you,” he told the publication. “I’m that guy you call at 1:00 in the morning if you have an issue. I’m your friend. I’m here for you’ and we found our way from there. My son’s found his way there with [Teresa].”

He also reported that he also found common ground with Teresa’s ex, Joe Giudice.

“Joe [Giudice] almost came on vacation with us just now,” the Bravo star continued. “It just didn’t work out for some technicalities and stuff like that.”

Why Has Luis’ Relationships With Teresa’s Daughters Come Under Fire?

In the past, Luis was accused of gifting Teresa’s daughters fake Cartier bracelets for Christmas.

The rumors started flying after a fan account reposted a video — which appears to have been deleted — of Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, showing fans her Christmas gift haul in December 2022. In one clip, the Rutgers University student showcased the luxury bracelet given by her stepdad.

While the social media influencer loved the gift, fans on Instagram claimed the bracelet was fake after comparing it to an alleged “real” Cartier box.

Following the social media frenzy, Luis clapped back and called the entire thing “silly.”

“I think in the spirit of what Christmas is really all about, peoples’ focus should be elsewhere and not on something silly like this,” he shared in a statement through his lawyer to Page Six. “That being said, the girls are very happy with their bracelets and grateful to have received them.”