Gone too soon. Country singer-songwriter Luke Bell has died at the age of 32, Pima County Office of Medical Examiner confirms to Life & Style.

Bell’s close friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, also confirmed the sad news to Saving Country Music on Monday, August 29.

The “Where Ya Been?” singer reportedly went missing on Saturday, August 20, in Tucson, Arizona. He was found on August 29 not far from where he disappeared.

​​Kinman told the outlet that Bell had been previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He expressed concern that a recent change in Bell’s medication could have “played a role” in his disappearance.

Born in Wyoming, Bell formed his first band and began actively performing while he was a student at University of Wyoming. After he dropped out of college, Bell relocated to Austin, Texas, to pursue music.

He regularly performed at local venues in Austin before briefly moving to New Orleans. Bell made his way back to Wyoming before he settled down in Nashville.

Throughout his travels, the “Ragtime Troubles” singer forged relationships with other aspiring country musicians. Once in Nashville, he became a regular performer at the dive bar and karaoke spot, Santa’s Pub. Bell often performed on Sundays alongside their house band, Santa’s Ice Cold Pickers.

In 2016, Bell signed a record deal with Thirty Tigers and released his self-titled album in April of that year.

He went on to release the music video for his single, “Sometimes,” on April 20, 2016. The music video, which was filmed inside of Santa’s Pub, features cameos from fellow country musicians Erin Rae, Kristina Murray, Logan Ledger and Patrick Sweany.

Bell spoke about his love for Santa’s Pub during a June 2016 interview with The Boot. “When I moved to town, I started going there. I was landscaping, and my buddy Carter – he plays bass with me – he runs the honky-tonk night there every Sunday night,” he said at the time. “I started going to that, and the community-based feel of what it’s about is kind of what got me into it. We play all covers on Sunday nights, these old classic songs, and people talk and visit and dance. It’s a show, but people are doing whatever they want. It’s a really relaxed feel and just feels like a place to spend time together.”