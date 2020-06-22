Netflix’s hit teen drama Outer Banks dropped in April 2020 and since then, the actors on the series have become bona fide stars — including Madelyn Cline, who plays Sarah Cameron. Although Madelyn has only been famous for a short while, the South Carolina native has amassed quite an impressive net worth so far.

Madelyn is believed to be worth an estimated $800k, according to multiple outlets. To learn more about how Madelyn makes her money, keep reading!

Outer Banks isn’t Madelyn’s first role:

Even if OBX is definitely her claim to fame, Madelyn has a handful of other acting credits under her belt. Most notably, she played Jessica in three episodes of the Vampire Diaries spinoff, The Originals, Taylor Watts in three episodes of HBO’s Vice Principals and Chloe in the 2018 film Boy Erased.

Madelyn is a model:

Based on her Instagram profile, Madelyn got her start in modeling and has appeared in a number of publications like Elle, Glamour and 1883 Magazine.

Madelyn will *likely* be on Outer Banks for years to come:

As it stands, Netflix has yet to give Outer Banks the green light for season 2. However, showrunner Jonas Pate has some big plans in the works. “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons,” he previously told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”

Of course, because Madelyn’s character, Sarah, is such an integral part of the storyline, we can’t imagine Outer Banks without her. If anything, Sarah’s character development is just beginning! *Warning: spoilers ahead.*

In season 1, episode 10, “The Phantom,” Sarah and John B (played by her real-life boyfriend, Chase Stokes) are last seen heading to The Bahamas to take back the Royal Merchant gold Sarah’s dad, Ward Cameron (played by Charles Esten) stole.

“We’ll definitely have at least a part of season 2 that’ll take place in the Bahamas, but it’ll all come back to the Outer Banks because that’s our spiritual home,” Jonas explained. “So we’ll get back to the Outer Banks pretty quickly, I’m sure, but [there will] definitely be an episode or two that that has some Bahamas in it.”

We can’t wait!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!