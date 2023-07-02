Family matters. June “Mama June” Shannon has had complex relationships with all four of her daughters over the years. Keep scrolling to find out where her relationships with her daughters stand following their estrangements.

How Many Daughters Does Mama June Have?

June is the proud mother to four daughters.

She welcomed eldest daughter Anna Marie “Chickadee“ Cardwell with ex David Dunn in 1994, followed by daughters Jessica Shannon in 1996 and Lauryn “Pumpkin“ Shannon in 2000 with ex Michael Anthony Ford.

Her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson, was born in 2005 and she shares her with ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Why Was Mama June Estranged From Her Daughters?

June has had drama with her daughters over the years.

Her estrangement with Anna began when June was rumored to have rekindled her romance with Mark McDaniel, whom she previously dated when Anna was a child. In 2003, Anna claimed that Mark molested her when she was just ​8 years old. Mark was arrested for the crime and was sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2004.

Due to June’s alleged romance with Mark, the mother-daughter duo had a falling out. However, Lauryn told Radar that her mother and Mark were not back together at the time.

Meanwhile, June’s drug addiction contributed to her strained relationships with her other daughters.

In March 2019, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her then-boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following the arrest, Alana moved in with Lauryn and her husband, Josh Efird.

June and Geno faced felony charges stemming from the arrest and their attorney entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in September. They both sought treatment at the Banyan Treatment Facility in Florida to begin their sobriety journeys.

In August 2021, June agreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision and other conditions that included random drug screenings. Meanwhile, Geno was ordered to spend 16 months in the community corrections program.

Lauryn filed for custody of Alana in December 2021, according to court documents obtained by In Touch at the time. She was awarded sole custody of her younger sister the following April. In addition to the new custody arrangement, June was ordered to pay Lauryn $800 in child support per month.

Where Does Mama June Stand With Her Daughters Now?

Despite having drama with her daughters in the past, June appears to be on much better terms with all four of her children now.

In February 2023, Anna, Jessica, Lauryn and Alana reunited to attend June’s second wedding to Justin Stroud.

June and Justin exclusively spoke to In Touch in May 2023 about what it meant to have all four of her daughters at their second wedding.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star said that the ceremony was “amazing” and only included 38 guests. “His family was there and my family was there and that was the only people that was there at our wedding for the whole weekend,” she explained.

Justin added that “having everybody there” made the event feel like “a bigger moment than just a wedding.”

“There was a lot of moving parts, so for it to all work and it went off smoothly, that speaks volumes,” he continued. “It turned out as a beautiful weekend.”

Meanwhile, June has been by Anna’s side as she fights stage 4 cancer.

“We talk, we text,” June exclusively told In Touch about where their relationship stands today. “We all communicate like if she has something going on.”

The Georgia native’s family dynamic is currently playing out on season 6 of Mama June: Family Crisis, which debuted in May 2023. The series follows the time period before Mama June’s February 2023 wedding.

During the June 16 episode, Pumpkin gave an update on her relationship with her mom and revealed whether there was a chance of reconciliation when speaking to her aunt, Doe Doe.

“Honestly, if she’s got that attitude of ‘I’m your mom. You know, y’all got to get over the past,’” she explained. “No, I’m not reconciling s—t.”

Their relationship made strides during the June 30 episode as Alana received her first hug in five years from her mom during a family therapy session.

The therapist asked Alana, “How much would it have meant to you if you could have held her hand on the first day of school and she said, ‘I love you. Go in there and kick some ass now?'”

“I just feel like my mom should be there on graduation, and I feel like she should be there for my prom,” the former Toddler and Tiaras star responded as her eyes filled with tears. “Just the little senior activities I have.”