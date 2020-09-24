Baby makes three! This Is Us star Mandy Moore announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in a short and sweet message on Thursday, September 24.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the star captioned her post, revealing the sex of her bundle of joy. In the series of black and white photos, Taylor cradles her growing bump and embraces Mandy as she beams with delight.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Earlier this year, the singer gushed over his beautiful bride while celebrating a special occasion. “April 10th. The birthday of the most incredible human being on the planet,” Taylor penned, before revealing how the pandemic has impacted their lives.

“These weird times have been challenges for all of us, but only she could turn it into an opportunity to get closer, to learn new things, to love each other more,” he added. “To say I’m grateful would be the understatement of my life. Happy birthday @mandymooremm, I promise I’ll change out of sweats someday.”

The actress and her beau, 35, tied the knot in 2018 and have been going strong since. Around that time, she praised him for being an incredible partner, telling Glamour he was “going to be the most tremendous father” one day.

“I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am,” the New Hampshire native continued. “I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again.”

The couple previously exchanged their vows during a romantic ceremony held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home, opting to make it official with their closest friends and family in attendance. The Emmy-nominated star began dating the guitarist in 2015 after they met on Instagram, months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband, Ryan Adams.

In 2019, Mandy took to social media with a special letter to Taylor in honor of their wedding anniversary. “A year ago, I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other’s lives,” she began.

“You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend, etc.) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you,” the performer concluded. “Can’t wait for all the years to come.”