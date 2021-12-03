Personal trainer Maralee Nichols has already given birth to her baby alleged to be Tristan Thompson’s third child on Thursday, December 2.

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, December 3, of her infant’s arrival after Life & Style confirmed that Nichols is suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support in a court filing completed a few weeks ago, claiming she and the power forward conceived on March 13 while celebrating his 30th birthday together.

Brian To/Shutterstock

Prior to her delivery, Nichols was spotted in late November on a stroll in Los Angeles, California, showcasing her baby bump in photos released by Daily Mail on December 3. The outlet reports she was pregnant with a son.

In August, an alleged text message from Thompson was presented in Nichols’ ongoing paternity suit, hinting that he didn’t want any part in it.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all,” the alleged exchange captured in a screengrab read. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So, in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

“It’s Texas, so, it will be only a couple hundred dollars,” Thompson allegedly continued. “You better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you ​won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic]. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

Nichols has temporarily been living in California but resides in Houston, Texas, where she alleged the tryst with Thompson took place in a hotel on his birthday.

Thompson currently shares son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig and daughter True, 3, with Khloé Kardashian. He and Kardashian have been split since June 2021, marking the latest end to the former couple’s on-again, off-again relationship.

While Kardashian has yet to comment on the paternity reports, she did share a cryptic message hours before his baby No. 3 news made headlines, reading, “I just don’t have time for negative energy, and even when I do, I still don’t.”