A little sweet, sweet fantasy! Mariah Carey announced a special flavor to her cookie line, Mariah’s Cookies, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The songstress announced the new treat — red velvet white chocolate chunk — via Twitter on Saturday, February 13. In a video clip, her 2005 hit song “We Belong Together” played as she mixed a wooden spoon in a mixing bowl. “Ready!” she said as she reached into the bowl and pulled out a yummy-looking red velvet white chocolate chunk cookie. After the big reveal, she sang a snippet of the classic song “My Funny Valentine.”

“Cooking a new flavor for Valentine’s! mariahcareyscookies.com,” read the tweet.

The new flavor is available for delivery only through the Mariah’s Cookies website or via third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Postmates, DoorDash, UberEats and Seamless. The cookies come in a red velvet white chocolate chunk box, can be included in the create your own box option or as an add-on cookie.

Mariah’s Cookies is the perfect, last-minute gift for friends on Galentine’s Day or that special someone. Everyone deserves a sweet treat on Valentine’s Day!

Customers will also be delighted to know that, due to popular demand, the white chocolate cranberry cookie flavor will now be offered year-round at Mariah’s Cookies. The flavor joins other fan-fave flavors like chocolate chunk, triple chocolate, Heath bar, lemon cooler, and oatmeal raisin cookies.

Courtesy of Mariah’s Cookies

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer launched her delivery-only cookie line in December 2020 ahead of the holiday season. “Yay, cookies! We love ‘em….love ‘em during the holidays…..love ‘em all year round!!” Carey said in a statement on December 4, which was National Cookie Day.

The delectable desserts are available in boxes of six or twelve and the flavors come in assortments boxes. Customers also have the option to mix and match their favorite flavors.

Visit Mariah’s Cookies to learn more and order the new flavor, red velvet white chocolate chunk, for Valentine’s Day!