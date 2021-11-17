A fumble isn’t the only way to drop it like it’s hot at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. DJ Marshmello performed on Sunday, November 14, at the stadium’s new Wynn Field Club, which gives fans the exclusive club experience right at the end zone.

Marking the first halftime performance at the newly open club, Marshmello brought down the house as the Las Vegas Raiders played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Located right at field level and spanning the entire width of the north end zone, the 11,000-square-foot club offers so many amenities that you’d expect from a top-notch Las Vegas nightclub: first class bottle service, dining service, four bars and more.

Wynn Nightlife

And while Marshmello’s performance was accented by lights and laser throughout the stadium, paired with LED displays, cryo, and programmed LED bracelets, Wynn Field Club guests were treated to an up close and personal performance.

Marshmello, who has a residency at Wynn Nightlife, was watched in the audience by none other than fellow DJ Steve Aoki and Braves player Joc Pederson.

Wynn Nightlife

“The Wynn team specializes in creating one-of-a-kind quality guest experiences. The Wynn Field Club is no exception,” Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said in a statement in May 2021.

“Allegiant Stadium welcomes the addition of the Wynn Field Club, where guests will be able to enjoy a distinctive stadium experience that is one-of-a-kind in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Raiders President, Marc Badain, added.