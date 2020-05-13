Mary-Kate Olsen is divorcing husband Olivier Sarkozy after six years of marriage — and she’s asking for an emergency court order to do so. According to TMZ, the movie star first attempted to file in April, but New York state courts aren’t currently accepting divorce petitions. Now, she’s refiling and asking the courts to step in so that the French banker can’t kick her out of their shared apartment.

According to the petition, Sarkozy, 50, terminated the lease on the apartment the couple shared in New York City. He gave Olsen, 33, until May 18 to move out, but the coronavirus quarantine is preventing her from doing so safely. After he refused to give her until the end of the month, she asked for the emergency order in hopes the courts would be able to give her a little more time. If her divorce petition is accepted, a court order would prevent him from getting rid of her belongings.

Though it seems the divorce may get contentious, the New York Minute star is apparently trying to keep the legal proceedings straightforward. The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot, and she’s asking the courts to enforce it as is. Though the terms of that document aren’t clear, it likely protects both husband and wife’s assets. Together, Celebrity Net Worth states the Olsen twins have a combined net worth of $500 million. The banker, who is the half brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, is reportedly worth $60 million.

Olsen and Sarkozy first met at a party in 2012. By February 2014, the couple was engaged, and they walked down the aisle in November 2015, making the actress a step-mother to teenagers Margot and Julien. Though the actress leads a fairly private life since leaving the film industry, she did open up about her relationship in a rare interview with The Edit in March 2017. While talking about running her fashion empire with twin sister Ashley Olsen, she revealed her romance played a starring role in her life. “I have a husband, two step-kids and a life,” she said at the time. “I have to go home and cook dinner.”