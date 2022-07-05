Moving on up! Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have established their own life together since their romance started in 2017. With his ex-wife, Amy Roloff and her new husband, Chris Marek, settled into their own home in Oregon, Matt and Caryn have landed in their own shared space in sunny Arizona.

While Matt is still the owner of Roloff Farms, the couple plan on spending half of their time in The Grand Canyon State. “There’s no way I could be away from my grandbabies for more than a couple weeks at a time,” the father of four explained of their Arizona plans via a 2018 Facebook Live. “I do enjoy the heat and the low humidity, so I bought a house down here. It’s kind of an investment property and something to play around with. Instead of going to hotels and staying at different places, I can have one location very conducive to my short stature.”

When in their southwest home, the pair’s daily activities in include hanging on the back porch, shopping or visiting Caryn’s parents — who happen to live a mile and a half away.

It’s a nice break from Oregon as Matt explained that after 30 years, Roloff Farms has gotten “tiresome.”

“I’m getting older, 60. And I was really, you know, it’s a lot of work,” the patriarch explained during a June 2022 episode. “When I go to Arizona, this is my relax time, my refuge. It’s good for the longevity of my heartbeat.”

As a part of Amy and Chris’ wedding gift in August 2021, Matt and Caryn supplied the pair with airline tickets to visit them down south. Amy, however, has admitted it’s “not easy” to visit Matt and Caryn in this their new home. Matt and Amy finalized their divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage.

“There’s just too much history for me,” the matriarch told producers in June 2022. “It is my ex. It is his girlfriend, and I don’t wanna pretend, or put on a facade that this is happy-go-lucky and nothing has happened.”

The A Little Me author added, “I don’t think I ever will forget about the past, but I hope I can use the past to create a good norm.”

Scroll below to see Matt and Caryn’s stunning Arizona home!