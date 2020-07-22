Sharing his side? Meek Mill shared a cryptic post about “loyalty” after Kanye West seemingly accused his wife Kim Kardashian of trying to cheat with the fellow rapper in a now-deleted Twitter rant.

“Some people aren’t loyal to you; they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty,” read a screenshot of a quote shared to Meek’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 22. “I had to learn this through experience,” the “Going Bad” artist added. A couple of hours later on Twitter, he followed up by writing, “S–t is cappp [untrue] cmon …..”

Just one day prior, the “Famous” artist tweeted, “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for ‘prison reform.’ I got 200 more to go,” in addition to several other eyebrow-raising statements.

Although Kanye seemingly alleged Kim and Meek had an affair, he later clarified, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog. Kim was out of line. I’m worth $5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ.”

The KKW mogul and Meek, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, spoke together during the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018. After being arrested in 2017 for reckless driving, he is personally tied to the issue. The charges were later dropped in August 2019.

The father of four’s two-day-long Twitter rant follows his controversial speech at his first campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19. In early July, he announced he is running for president in the 2020 election.

During his speech, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered aborting their first daughter, North West, in addition to “private matters that Kim would never want discussed,” a source exclusively told In Touch following his rally. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Shortly before Meek’s cryptic post, Kim put out a public statement addressing Kanye’s recent behavior and remarks. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she began in a series of Instagram Stories. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health.”

It sounds like Kim is determined to support her husband no matter what.