Creating a concept behind a successful brand is all in the details. Those that have a solid vision and the persistence to follow through get to stay in the game. Serial entrepreneur, multi-tasker, and CEO Brandi Snyder has worked towards establishing a few brands that have really fulfilled the market requirement.

Brandi Snyder is currently leading numerous brands that function in various industries. She created a liquor brand called Southernality, that she created and distilled in Louisville KY. Snyder recently re-branded and launched as Southernality Coffee. Developing and branding concepts is what Snyder is passionate about, and her attention to detail helps these brands stand out in the market.

Along with establishing businesses in the food and beverage industry, Snyder has also made a mark in the world of beauty this longtime licensed Esthetician built a cosmetics company called Taupe Cosmetics and sold it so it could expand further. Moreover, she is a licensed tattoo artist that owns and operates a brow business that offers various services like microblading, ombre brows and lip blush.

Snyder’s brow business is called Lavish Beauty and has been a go-to spot for women all over the country. She also teaches what she loves, many students all over the U.S. looking to improve their skills visit Lavish Beauty to learn more everything she has perfected as her craft. Snyder also used to run her own studio called Lavish Studios, where she served as a talented photographer. Snyder also created and developed her own magazine, HABIT which she sold a year and a half later, something she considers a big accomplishment.

As someone who loves to multi-task, creating and managing multiple businesses have been a dream for Brandi Snyder. Dedicated to creativity, she is always excited to learn something new from each experience and looks forward to delivering her customers the best products and services. Each endeavor she has established has provided her with important entrepreneurial lessons.

Snyder has also been a model for many years, having been featured in various magazines, radio shows, commercials, and video projects. These opportunities have added more value to her impressive resume. Gaining knowledge is a life-long process, and Brandi actively enjoys that.

Another interest Snyder has always had and polished over the years is cooking. Social media and Southernality gave her the chance to share her creations with others. Her favorite recipes received overwhelming feedback, with many of her followers trying them out. She is currently working on releasing a Southernality cookbook by the end of this year. These recipes come straight out of Brandi’s Alabama Pecan Orchard vacation home.

Social media platforms play a major role in Snyder’s growth and success as a creator and entrepreneur. Her Instagram account has more than 200K followers who enjoy and support the unique content Brandi shares with them. Besides her professional life, Snyder, 48 is also an amazing mother to three sons. She aspires to create an extraordinary life for them that they can take inspiration from.

With Southernality Coffee being re-branded and Brandi’s cookbook coming soon, things are moving in Snyder’s favor. She has made it this far by depending on hard work, enthusiasm, and passion instead of luck…… “Lucky just isn’t accurate for people that work hard. There’s nothing lucky about a decade of wise decisions. There’s nothing lucky about working smarter, harder and more dedicated than everyone around you. Blessings come to those who hustle. If you want something big in this life, intensify your focus, multiply your motivation and dig your heels deep into a life of goals. Remember, you can’t have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic and you can’t have a life you love without a lifetime payment of passion.”