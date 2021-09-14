Megan Fox stole the show while making her grand debut at the 2021 Met Gala, wearing a bejeweled crimson gown designed by Dundas with a lace-up bodice and plunging neckline.

Fans were cheering on the Rogue actress, 35, as she made an unexpected appearance at the star-studded event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. Megan dazzled with her Bettie Page-inspired bangs and sky-high braid, paired with red accessories and matching pumps.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Just one day before her Met Gala debut, Megan dropped jaws while attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with her beau, Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker). The Jennifer’s Body star captured all of the attention by wearing a risque sheer dress by French designer Thierry Mugler during the event.

Megan served as a presenter alongside Kourtney Kardashian at the VMAs, and the famous duo introduced their boyfriends MGK, 31, and Travis Barker ahead of their joint performance of “Papercuts.” While taking the stage, the ladies made sure to give an extra sweet shout-out to their counterparts.

“I’m a huge fan of this next performer, I’ve watched him grow, and not just as a performer but as a person,” Megan gushed. “I’m a fan too,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, coyly chimed in. “And I think his drummer is super hot.”

In early September, the Transformers star shared a NSFW post on Instagram about her romantic weekend with MGK, teasing some details with fans by writing, “When I tell you that the table at this Airbnb saw some things.” In the comments section, he left a suggestive response, reading, “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The couple first grew close after meeting on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and now, the rest is history. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Megan told Nylon in November 2020. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice [but] to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

If there’s one thing certain after the VMAs and 2021 Met Gala, it’s that Megan knows how to make a fashion statement!