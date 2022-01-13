Wedding bells are ringing! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) are engaged.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she captioned a video documenting his romantic proposal. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22.”

MGK, 31, also took to Instagram with a video showcasing her new diamond ring, writing, “‘Yes, in this life and every life.’ Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The couple’s exciting news comes not long after Megan, 35, was spotted wearing a twinkling diamond on that finger during MGK’s rehearsal for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 8.

At the time, MGK was practicing for the highly anticipated performance of his new single “Papercuts” at the awards show on September 12 with rocker friend Travis Barker, who is also in a blossoming romance of his own with Kourtney Kardashian.

The Jennifer’s Body actress and musician have not been shy about the way they feel toward each other, previously teasing about their sex life in a cryptic message.

“When I tell you that the table at this Airbnb saw some things,” she captioned an Instagram post on September 6, to which he replied in a comment, “I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The couple started dating in May 2020 after working together on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Megan and MGK’s surprising romance came on the heels of her split from ex Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married for 10 years and with whom she shares three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7 and Journey, 5.

She filed for divorce for the second time from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum back in November 2020, several months after they had already parted ways romantically. That November, Megan gushed over the undeniable connection she felt with MGK.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she told Nylon magazine about their relationship. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

In the same interview, MGK said being with her felt like something he never experienced before, and yet, he was ready to embrace it fully. “Finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash,” he said. “I love that it can evolve into that.”