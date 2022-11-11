Don’t mess with her! Megan Fox slammed an online troll who implied that she revealed her pubic hair in a new Instagram photo alongside fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

“All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my ‘list,’” the user commented on Friday, November 11, seemingly referring to a dark mark near her upper right bikini line. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, then quickly clapped back, “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo? Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”

Megan Fox/Instagram

In the first image of her carousel post, Megan wore a steamy Renaissance-themed costume, with a maroon sleeveless top and a white slit skirt that revealed her legs. She completed the look with gold thigh-high, lace-up heeled boots, white gloves and a golden leaf crown. For her twin flame’s part, MGK, 32, donned a brown top with matching boots and a cap while holding up a sword.

After Megan shut down the nasty comment, multiple fans defended her by pointing out it wouldn’t have mattered if the spot was actually pubic hair.

“She’s not a child. Body hair is normal,” one person wrote. “As if Megan fox would give two s—ts about being off your list,” another chimed in while adding, “Oh and by the way, it’s 2022. If she wanted a hairy vag, who cares [sic]!!”

This wasn’t the first time the Transformers alum has hit back at an online user. Three weeks beforehand, she responded to mom-shamers who asked where her children were after she shared sexy photos of herself via Instagram. Megan shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“Wait, wait, wait. I … have kids?!?” the Tennessee native sarcastically asked in a comment. “Oh my god, I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

Despite dealing with online criticism, Megan doesn’t let the haters get her down. The brunette beauty continues to share romantic moments with her future husband via social media. The duo enjoyed an epic Halloween weekend by dressing up in several different costumes.

First, the New Girl alum and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist went as former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee to a Halloween bash on October 28. Next, they dropped several seriously NSFW photos of unholy costumes via Instagram on October 30, with Megan posing on the ground in a revealing, black sheer outfit as MGK fed her what appeared to be the ritual of Communion.

As a result, the costumes garnered deep backlash among fans and social media users. However, neither Megan nor MGK has publicly addressed the criticism.

“Disrespectful on so many levels. Disappointed,” one person commented under Megan’s Instagram post that day. “I’m not even religious, but this is disgusting,” another chimed in.