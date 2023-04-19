Written in partnership with Fame Featured.

One of the defining features of the digital age is the emergence of online memes. If you are scrolling any social media platform, chances are you’ll find several witty memes on your timeline. They have become so prevalent that a distinctive “Meme Culture” can now be identified online as well as in offline conversations. For many, a meme remains an amusing or witty thought communicated via a picture, but a closer deconstruction tells us that there’s much more to online memes than meets the eye. While a meme is inherently a form of light-hearted entertainment, researchers believe it can also be a form of therapy.

The rise of memes as a form of expression has become very apparent in recent years. With the rise of social media, memes have taken the role of providing a few minutes of escape from daily lives. According to a Penn State research, memes can generate positive emotions that help individuals cope with the realities of life. Why this has happened has a lot to do with an age-old coping mechanism: Humor.

Everything gets better with humor. It has been a great tool to deal with stressful problems for centuries. Human society widely accepts laughter as the best medicine and memes use that therapeutic tool effectively in the modern age.

The therapeutic effects of memes become evident when we look at how societies across the world have responded to global threats in recent years. Online communities have managed to reduce fear, stress, and anxiety from upsetting global events by turning them into funny memes. From Covid-19 to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, memes have provided a necessary outlet for communities under siege.

Some critics might equate this online banter to trivializing seemingly serious problems. However, a study from Sheffield Hallam University found evidence to suggest that memes were able to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. Another study conducted in Spain concluded that sending memes is more than light-hearted entertainment. During periods of distress, it becomes a way of channeling fear, sharing experiences, and socializing.

Memes have existed ever since the advent of the internet. In fact, the term was first used by Richard Dawkins in a book in 1976. Meanwhile, pictures with witty texts can be traced back to the early days of social media. However, the mainstreaming of memes coincides with the emergence of millennials and Gen Z. They are now a language of the internet that transcends cultures and constructs collective identities between people.

Today there exists a digital culture brought into society’s collective consciousness via memes. Every global event, every little piece of information makes its way to an existing or a newly created meme format. From gathering popular support for Ukraine’s war efforts to protesting against oppressive regimes, memes have found relevance in all walks of life.

As memes became a popular form of communication, online communities felt the need for online platforms dedicated to creating memes. Naturally, this resulted in an influx of platforms that generate memes. Most of these service providers offer meme templates that can be edited to create a funny message. However, more recently, an application that instantly turns texts into memes is making waves. The app called Memix debuted as number 1 on the App Store and is quickly becoming the platform of choice for content creators.

The reason behind this instant popularity is that Memix provides users with tools that were not available before. All the user has to do is input a text and the app will instantly convert it into a meme template gif ready to be shared with friends and family groups. By providing that instant solution, Memix cuts down the time spent on googling the right template and then turning it into a funny meme. The app’s founder Abraham Shafi is delighted with the success and shared the basic thought process behind the idea:

“Memes have become the universal language and now absolutely anybody can be fluent.”

The goal for Memix is to make everyone ‘meme-literate’. The app makes sure that everyone is joining in on the fun and playing their part in spreading some light-hearted fun. By doing that, Memix has filled a key gap in previously available platforms and Shafi is well aware of that game-changing aspect.

“Before Memix, even if you had the perfect idea for a meme, you had to hunt down a template or hit up your meme-genius friend. It was too much work for the average person,” says Shafi.

Memes are continuing to dominate social media platforms and Memix is leveraging this trend effectively. The platform has already helped circulate thousands upon thousands of witty memes and is winning over audiences on Discord, Reddit, and Twitter.

love letters like this <3 get Memix on @Discord rn! pic.twitter.com/nw1NdFattk — Memix (@memixcom) February 3, 2023

And there’s a reason behind it. Memix is quickly positioning itself as a go-to platform for memes and is playing a role in providing much-needed meme therapy in times of stress.

Abraham Shafi regards Memes as “units of culture” and seeing how memes are dominating online spaces, it is difficult not to agree with him. In addition to being a great source of entertainment, they have become an outlet for people dealing with stress and anxiety. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian offensive, memes have also come to the fore as a powerful tool of social influence.

Despite the criticism from some quarters, meme therapy continues to gain popularity as a form of stress relief and emotional well-being. It is evident that memes are now a language of the internet and platforms like Memix are here to stay.