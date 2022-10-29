MGK Licks Megan Fox’s Boobs in Pam and Tommy Halloween Costumes: See Photos of the Sexy Moment

Not hiding it! Megan Fox and fiancée Machine Gun Kelly had an NSFW moment in their Halloween costumes as former couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, with MGK licking Megan’s boobs.

“Pam and Tommy duh!!!” the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist, 32, wrote across a video he shared via his Instagram Stories on Friday, October 28. In the clip, the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, flaunted major cleavage in her pink top while her fiancé ran his tongue over her chest before the two shared a kiss at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

Hours before they appeared as the infamous pair, MGK wrote via Twitter, “Been together two years, and we haven’t done it, so now I ask … should Megan and I participate in Halloween this year?”

On Tuesday, October 25, the edgy couple hit the red carpet together at the Time100 Next Gala in New York City. Shortly afterward, MGK shared photos via his Instagram account from the evening, under which Megan commented a seriously suggestive note to her lover.

“Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth,” she wrote with a heart eyes emoji. “Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Despite the duo’s PDA and public appearances together, rumors swirled about the status of their relationship when the Transformers star was seen without her beautiful — and painful — teardrop engagement ring in a series of Instagram selfies she shared on October 19. Aside from that, fans caught Megan on a few different occasions seemingly snubbing her man, such as at the April Daily Front Row Awards when she appeared to dodge MGK’s kiss.

Nevertheless, a source reassured Us Weekly that the two are still going strong and have come a long way in their relationship.

“Megan and MGK haven’t set a date yet, but they’re secretly planning their wedding,” the insider said on October 24. “They’re working on it and also working hard on themselves. They’ve worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today.”

The source added that while “it’s still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs,” the “Emo Girl” rapper is “making a lot of effort to be more mature.”

“He’s not always easy to deal with,” the insider added about MGK. “He still has this teenage side to him.”

Scroll down to see MGK and Megan’s NSFW moment and their Halloween costumes.