Giving back! Michael B. Jordan is supporting the Black community and his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, by launching the inaugural Hoop Dreams Classic.

The Black Panther actor, 33, announced the Hoop Dreams Classic, an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) basketball showcase, on Wednesday, December 16.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” the Friday Night Lights alum said in a statement. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”

The Creed star continued: “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Jordan partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) to put on the event, which will take place on December 18, 2021.

The one-day showcase will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs. It will also include an immersive cultural experience with culinary events, live musical performances, film festivals, a Battle of the Bands that highlight life at HBCU, in addition to career and college opportunities for the community.

“After seeing firsthand the lack of resources and information available to basketball players, I was determined to make Hoop Dreams the vehicle that could provide the tools these kids need to be successful in life beyond the game,” Hoop Dreams CEO Jessica Estrada said. “Michael and I share similar foundations and visions for our communities which is why I am thrilled to partner with him.”

Scout Vice President Sean Singletary added: “This endeavor is more than just competitive sports, it’s a platform to appreciate and champion Black excellence. Fostering an authentic inclusive environment is a priority for our organization and in order to do so, we must commit to recognizing and embracing those cultural moments that make us all unique.”

Partial proceeds from the event will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on advancing historically Black colleges and universities and the local Newark community.