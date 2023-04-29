Michael J Fox Is a Proud Dad to 4 Adult Children! Meet His Kids

When you think of Michael J. Fox, your thoughts automatically go to his hit roles in the Back to the Future trilogy, Family Ties and more. Besides his iconic run in Hollywood, Michael is the doting dad of his four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, with his longtime wife, Tracy Pollan.

Back in 1988, Michael walked down the aisle with the Bright Lights, Big City actress. The following year, the lovebirds started their family when they welcomed their eldest son, Sam, in 1989. They later became the parents of twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler in 1995, followed by the birth of their youngest child, Esmé, in 2001.

It’s been over 30 years since the Spin City actor and the Family Ties actress exchanged vows, but their bond appears to be stronger than ever. The adorable pair once credited the way they were both raised for being the reason they maintain their long-lasting marriage.

“Big families, middle children,” Michael told People in 2018. “Sense of humor. Both our families had that.” Tracy added, “It was us against the world. That’s exactly what we’ve created.”

The Emmy Award winner and his stunning spouse always make sure to give each other the “benefit of the doubt,” Michael noted. “Find the best things about you and the best things about life and celebrate them.”

Aside from giving Michael endless love and support over the years of his career in showbiz, the Natalee Holloway actress has been by her husband’s side from the very first day he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 29 in 1991.

“She puts up with me,” the beloved comedian exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in December 2019. “Her big challenge is not having a Parkinson’s patient for a husband. It’s having me for a husband.”

It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, but Michael and Tracy couldn’t feel more grateful to have each other’s backs. Even though doctors told the Hollywood hunk he should’ve been “pretty much disabled” at this point in his life, he insisted he’s doing “great” and looking forward to more moments with his wife and kids in the future.

“I love my family and my work. I love the opportunity to do things. That’s what happiness is,” the Teen Wolf actor marveled to Closer. “I really love being alive.”

In October 2022, Michael reflected on watching his kids grow up as he continues to push through his health battle.

“My youngest [children] never knew me without Parkinson’s,” he told People. “Sam was 2 or 3 when I was diagnosed. So, they never knew anything else. And there’s a certain latitude you have to give someone who has Parkinson’s. You can choose how nice to be and how much to do — and how much to know not to do. That’s all about empathy.”

The Alberta, Canada, native opened up about his mortality, telling CBS Sunday Mornings‘ Jane Pauley that he is “not gonna be 80.”

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s,” he said in April 2023. “[I] started to break stuff … and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand, which is a big killer with Parkinson’s. It’s falling … and aspirating food and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that gets ya.”

