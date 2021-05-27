From GTL-ing to doting parents! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), welcomed their baby boy.

The couple shared the exciting news about the arrival of their son on Thursday, May 27. “Romeo Reign Sorrentino May 26, 2021, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19 inches,” Mike, 38, and Lauren captioned the snap.

Courtesy Mike and Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Lauren and Mike announced they were expecting in November 2020. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” the new mama, 36, shared at the time alongside a photo revealing their bundle of joy’s due date was in May 2021.

In the following weeks, the MTV alum’s college sweetheart detailed her pregnancy journey by sharing regular updates and baby bump pics on their son’s personal Instagram page.

“We are officially 25 weeks and baby Sitch is the size of a cauliflower! Time is going so fast right now but I want to make sure I book a little maternity photo shoot so I can have these memories forever,” Lauren wrote about how much she loves her curves on Valentine’s Day. “Please let me know what your favorite stage of pregnancy was, I think I may be in mine right now because I’m feeling good, not huge yet and able to eat what I want, for now, that may change again,” she added in her caption.

Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

After a new episode of Jersey Shore showed the moment they found out about their growing brood, Lauren thanked fans for the outpouring of love they received, writing, “I was so anxious filming that [pregnancy test], but in hindsight I’m SO happy we decided to be an open book.”

In July 2020, the new parents opened up about their difficulty conceiving while catching up exclusively with In Touch. Lauren and Mike revealed they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant and would be taking to social media when the time came. “A lot of people always speculate, but we’re an open book,” she said. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

The couple sadly suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks pregnant in November 2019 and leaned on each other throughout the experience. “When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time, and it was our blessing,” Lauren shared about the heartbreak, revealing it still motivated her to stay strong.

Luckily, baby Situation will have a friend to play with! Mike’s costar Deena Cortese welcomed baby No. 2 with her husband, Christopher Buckner, in early May.

The next generation of Jersey Shore stars are coming!