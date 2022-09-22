~We Can’t Stop~ Going Crazy Over Miley Cyrus’ Braless Outfits: Photos of the Singer Without a Bra

Miley Cyrus has always been all about freeing the nipple ever since the movement began in the early 2010s. But sometimes, that doesn’t jibe with Instagram’s no-nudity regulations. Thus, she’s been known to go braless on many occasions, so she can feel free and natural.

“Humans aren’t afraid of the human breast. It’s the nipple that’s the issue,” Miley explained during a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Like, I’m showing my boobs, and no one has a problem. But the nipples are covered, so somehow, that’s OK.”

“America’s actually fine with tits. It’s nipples they don’t like – which is what you have, which is insane,” she continued, adding, “Because the nipple – what you can’t show – everyone has. But the jug part – that everyone doesn’t [have] – you’re allowed show underboob. I’ve never understood the way that works.”

Miley’s quest to free the nipple coincided with her leaving behind her teenage Hannah Montana Disney personality and transitioning into becoming an adult musical artist. In 2012, she chopped off her long locks for a daring light blonde buzz cut, ended her engagement to her The Last Song costar Liam Hemsworth and began being fearless about her sexuality.

The singer then literally shed all her clothes for her “Wrecking Ball” music video, going totally nude except for big black combat boots. Then came the moment she took any remnant of Hannah Montana and broke her into a million pieces, with her risqué 2013 MTV Video Music Awards appearance, where she wore nude latex bra and underwear and twerked on singer Robin Thicke during a duet of “Blurred Lines.”

During her 2015 Kimmel appearance, Miley also dropped some rather shocking nuggets, including that her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, would prefer a nice daughter who showed her boobs than a clothed one who was mean. “My dad would rather I’d have my tits out and be a good person than have my shirt on and be a bitch,” she told the shocked host.

But Miley wasn’t done! She also exclaimed, “I see a lot of people with their clothes on, and they’re kind of assholes. When you have your tits out, you can’t really be an asshole.”

To this day, the “Heart of Glass” rocker has continued wearing daring braless looks and has looked smoking hot while doing so.

