New year, nude me? Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year by expertly handling a wardrobe malfunction during her live New Year’s Eve special when her entire top fell off during her performance.

After ringing in the new year during her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, the singer, 29, began her hit song “Party in the U.S.A.” when it became apparent that her silver top was being held up by her wills and her arms alone.

Miley sang a few of the opening lyrics before she turned around, dropped the shirt and walked backstage as her band continued to play. During her absence, the band, backup singers and audience appeared on camera before the “We Can’t Stop” singer reappeared in an oversized red blazer that she was wearing earlier in the evening.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Miley joked, altering the lyrics to her 2009 bop. In between the lyrics, she added, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

In an act of camaraderie, the former Disney star’s cohost, Pete Davidson, revealed his nipple later in the show.

“I heard we may have had a little boob slip, so in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” the SNL star, 28, said.

“Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Miley thanked the audience as the show was ending. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

Miley’s wardrobe mishap wasn’t the only snag of the night. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current surge of the omicron variant, Billie Joe Armstrong revealed the day before the special he would not be traveling to Florida to perform as he had recently been exposed, although he tested negative.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I’ve tested negative but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution,” the Green Day member wrote at the time. “Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Miley revealed at the start of the program that everyone in the audience was vaccinated.