In it for the long haul! Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made his music video debut for her song “Settling Down.”

The video, which drops on Wednesday, October 21, is extremely personal to the “Bluebird” singer, 36, considering it was filmed on her farm in Tennessee and even features her sweet horse Gibson. Miranda did not hold back when letting fans know how special this particular video is to her.

She said during an Instagram Q&A that her “favorite part” of filming was “getting to be outside on the farm all day and having [Brendan] in it.”

Courtesy Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Miranda announced in February 2019 via social media that she and the former NYPD officer, 28, got married less than three months after meeting. The two first crossed paths in November 2018 while the “White Liar” artist performed with her band, Pistol Annies, on Good Morning America. The show films in Times Square, where Brendan was assigned at the time.

The lyrics to “Settling Down” are about being conflicted about whether to live a fast-paced life or slow down. “Am I looking for comfort? Am I looking for an escape? / Am I looking for you? Am I looking the other way?” part of the lyrics read.

Miranda sings in the chorus, “I’m a wild child and a homing pigeon / Caravan and an empty kitchen / Bare feet on the tile with my head up in the clouds / I’m one heart goin’ both directions / One love and a couple of questions / Am I settlin’ up or settlin’ down?”

It looks like her relationship with Brendan has been the perfect combo of settling up and down. Prior to her romance with the Staten Island native, the “Somethin’ Bad” singer married Blake Shelton in 2011, but they announced their split in July 2015.

An insider told In Touch that Miranda and Brendan are a “much better match” than she was with the “God’s Country” singer, 44. “Miranda doesn’t have many regrets,” the insider explained about the Texas native. “But now, she’s with the love of her life, looks back and thinks to herself, ‘What was I doing with Blake?’”

It looks like she and Brendan are living their best lives on the farm!