From Wedding to Babies on the Brain! See Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s Relationship Timeline

It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! Nobody knew Miranda was even dating someone when she surprised fans with a wedding announcement.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news,” the 36-year-old wrote in her Instagram post on February 16, 2019. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me. #theone.”

Previously, the “Little Red Wagon” singer was married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton. The two began dating back in 2006, got engaged in 2010 and married the following year in a rustic-chic ceremony.

After their divorce, Miranda opened up about their breakup in an interview with Health. “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'” the blonde babe told the outlet in November 2019. “But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.”

These days, it seems like her split from Blake, 44, is just a thing of the past. Now, the stepmom to Brendon’s son, Landon, is ready for kids of her own. A source told In Touch Miranda is “eager to start a family” with her hubby, and they are actively “trying” to conceive. She has “baby fever!”

“Brendan and Miranda don’t see the point in waiting around to have children,” the insider added. “With everyone being on lockdown, the timing couldn’t be better.”

So, how did Miranda and Brendon’s love story begin? Scroll through the gallery below for details on their relationship.