It’s been a journey! Miranda Lambert admitted she doesn’t “give two s—ts” about “people’s opinions” of her marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin. “I want to be open about how happy we are.”

“He jumped right into this lifestyle,” the “Gunpowder & Lead” singer, 38, explained to People on Wednesday, June 29, about her husband, 30, following their 2019 wedding. “There’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods, but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner … someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

The “Mama’s Broken Heart” artist just wants to live her life authentically, adding, “I just don’t give two s—ts about people’s opinions of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me.”

The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer revealed she met Brendan after she got to a “really good place with myself” following her divorce from ex-husband Blake Shelton. “Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn’t be who I am,” the Texas native acknowledged. “I’m thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time.”

Although she didn’t mention Blake by name during the interview, she hinted at wanting to take things in a “new direction” around the same time her previous marriage to the “God’s Country” singer ended in 2015.

“When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better,” the Grammy winner recalled. “And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’”

Blake has since moved on with Gwen Stefani, whom he married in July 2021.

Brendan is not only adored by Miranda but also by her mother, Beverly June Lambert, who said the former NYPD officer is a “good” husband.

“One look at her tells that story. She is comfortable and confident — and it shows,” the “Somethin’ Bad” singer’s mom told People of her daughter’s marriage. “Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn’t easy. But there they are just killin’ it.”