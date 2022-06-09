So in love! Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, “couldn’t stop staring” at the country singer as she walked the Time 100 red carpet on Wednesday, June 8, an eyewitness tells In Touch.

Miranda, 38, and Brendan, 30, “looked happier than ever,” the onlooker from the red carpet tells In Touch.

“He was smiling and standing behind her the whole night,” the insider adds. Noting the couple matched in black outfits, the eyewitness says the evening “looked like a real date night.”

While posing together on the red carpet, the couple laughed and the “Drunk” singer reached out to hold her man’s hand. Photographers referred to Brendan as “Officer McLaughlin,” which made Miranda gasp and comment, “That was sweet.”

Brendan eventually stepped away to give Miranda time for solo shots, though he couldn’t keep his eyes off of her as she stunned on the red carpet.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The pair are still madly in love after they secretly married in 2019. The Texas native has kept details about their romance relatively private, only gushing about her husband on rare occasions.

“It’s like some kind of Hallmark movie or something,” she said of meeting her husband when he worked at Good Morning America as a security guard. “The redneck from Texas meets this beautiful NYPD officer on the street in New York, but it actually happened that way.”

Before her relationship with Brendan, Miranda was married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton from 2011 until their divorce in 2015. The exes never confirmed the reason behind their split, though it was reported that their long-distance love and infidelity rumors — which they both denied — put a strain on their relationship.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the “If I Was a Cowboy” singer and The Voice judge said in their July 2015 divorce announcement. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

In May 2022, Miranda opened up about the media attention surrounding the divorce while appearing on CBS News. “I wasn’t prepared for that,” she admitted. “Well, I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes.”

She then shared how she dealt with the constant speculation about what went wrong in their marriage. “I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I’m a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth,” the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer said. “I will not lie in my music.”

Now that many years have passed, the Grammy-winner said she’s made peace with the split and the media frenzy around it. “I’ve also grown up and I’ve learned a lot about myself and I think at some point you start to settle into who you are,” Miranda said. “I think that’s why you feel that peace coming from me, because I feel at peace with myself.”