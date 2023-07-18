The concertgoer whom Miranda Lambert blasted for taking a selfie during her July 15 concert spoke out about the viral moment with the country singer.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” Miranda’s concert attendee Adela Calin told NBC News on Monday, July 17. “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain, but we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Adela continued by noting that she was “appalled” by Miranda’s decision to stop the show and call her and her friends out for snapping a selfie that took “30 seconds at most.”

“We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down,” Adela insisted.

Hours earlier, a clip of Miranda, 39, quickly went viral on TikTok of the “Somethin’ Bad” artist calling out multiple audience members for taking a picture while she was singing “Tin Man.”

“I’m gonna stop right here for a sec,” Miranda said while halting her performance. “These girls are worried about a selfie and not listening to the song, and it’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Miranda then added that she didn’t like it “at all” that the pals were taking a moment to capture a photo, adding, “We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.” She even motioned toward the attendees with her hand to sit back down.

Although many audience members cheered Miranda on for calling out the friend group, a few others were heard in the background of the video expressing their dissent.

“Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans,” one person was heard saying.

In response to the clip, countless TikTok users agreed that Miranda’s attitude wasn’t admirable.

“Leave and ask for a refund,” one person suggested in the comments section. “Pissed that girls are having fun at her concert?? She’s miserable,” another weighed in, whereas a separate person wrote, “Yeah, I would have left, f—k that. They paid to be there. If you don’t want pictures, then don’t allow phones, That’s ridiculous!”

Nevertheless, the internet is divided over the moment, as multiple social media users have come to Miranda’s defense for her choice to slam the group for taking the time to snap a selfie.

“It’s so sad that this generation experiences things only so they can watch it on their phones later,” one person tweeted shortly after the clip made its way to Twitter. “Stop going to concerts and being on your phone the whole time, you’re there now just enjoy it while you’re there and you won’t forget it,” another person wrote. You pay all that money to see the singer, but here you are looking at your phone,” a third fan chimed in.

For her part, Miranda has yet to publicly address the controversy. However, it appears she is focusing on her personal life, as In Touch exclusively reported that Miranda is ready to “start a family” with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“Miranda and Brendan have been married for over four years, and it’s been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals,” a source told In Touch on July 13. “They’re ready to expand the family.”