It’s Official: Candy Is the Sweetest Summer Accessory — and These 7 Products Prove It

Whether you’re hitting the beach, heading to a backyard barbecue or simply enjoying the sunshine, it’s high time you had some fun — and a delicious treat — with your summer style!

Accessorizing with a cool pair of cat eye sunglasses or wide-brimmed sun hat is cool and all, but this season, Stylish has our eye on some much sweeter accessories — literally!

From adorable bubblegum print phone cases perfect for a stroll in the park to cute-as-can-be chocolate bars that make the ultimate gift for your beach house host, candy is the must-have summer accessory you need to scoop up now!

While we’re always down for a delicious Twix bar or good ole fashion ice cream cone, there are a handful of cool and creative candy options out there to satisfy your sweet tooth in style.

Take Candy Club, for example. The subscription-based service will deliver sweet treats straight to your doorstep. Sign up for the Fun Box, which offers six ounce jars, or the Party Box, which offers 13 ounce jars, and you’ll get six different candy samplers — in chic clear packaging — every month.

And in honor of National Candy Month, the brand is offering a free candy cup through June! Just enter “JUNE” at checkout.

Not sure which cup to get? Allow Us to recommend the Watermelon Slices. The sour candies make the perfect summer snack and will look super cute in a lucite beach bag!

And, if you’re traveling to visit family or heading to a dinner party, a sweet treat is guaranteed to be a much-appreciated gift. Our go-to is the Assorted Cookie Tin from Milk Bar.

With 12 cookies per tin, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the pink-on-pink packaging screams summer. Our pro tip? Save the box to store makeup brushes, extra lipstick or hair ties!

Of course, we have to include Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Mega Candy Necklace. The edible jewelry brings Us right back to childhood. And rest assured, the multi-colored accessory will go great with all those ’90s trends that have made a comeback. Read: butterfly clips, jelly sandals and fringe bangs.

Now, if you want a fancier version of the candy necklace that’s appropriate for a date night dinner or summer wedding, the blinged out Judith Leiber Ice Cream Cone Charm is the way to go. Just string it onto a gold chain and you’ll look good enough to eat.

To check out our favorite sweet summer accessories, keep scrolling, because Stylish is sharing the coolest candy out there in honor of National Candy Month!