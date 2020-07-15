“Naya Rivera is not the first, nor the last to go missing at Lake Piru,” the petition reads. “Lake Piru is a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the city to put up warning signs for swimmers. Locals of Ventura County don’t go to Lake Piru for this reason!” The description continued, “Tourists have no idea what they’re getting into. Lake Piru needs signs. We’re tired of waiting. We need justice for all those who got lost at Lake Piru. Put up the signs.” At the time of publication, there were 40,746 signatures of the 50,000-person goal.

Ventura County Sheriffs Office spokesperson, Captain Eric Buschow, told In Touch the lake can be dangerous, even if individuals know how to swim. “These big reservoirs, there is a lot that goes on. There are plenty of currents,” he said, referring to the summer hotspot in Ventura County, California. “People drown in California lakes every year.”

Steve White, former Ventura State Beach lifeguard supervisor, previously told the Los Angeles Times the changing temperatures, large waves and rip currents can turn deadly. “Someone will come to the beach, maybe wade out a little, step into a deeper hole or get picked up in a rip current and they begin to panic,” he said.

Shutterstock (2)

According to the autopsy report from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office released on July 14, the actress‘ “cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accident.” Her body was found six days after she went boating with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey — whom she shared with her ex, Ryan Dorsey.

“Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Sheriff Ayub from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed during a press conference on July 13. There was no indication of foul play or suicide.

Rivera’s family has since spoken out following her death, thanking the public for the “outpouring of love and prayers” they have received while they “grieve the loss of our beautiful legend.”