Naya Rivera’s final TV appearance is airing three weeks after the Glee alum, 33, tragically died in a sudden drowning accident.

The actress appeared as a guest judge on season 3 of the baking competition show Sugar Rush. She filmed the episode in Los Angeles in February, right before all production in the United States was put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire series will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, July 31.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In the wake of Rivera’s death, Netflix consulted her manager, Gladys Gonzalez, on how to approach her final TV appearance, according to Deadline. Ultimately, they decided to go forward with the episode but planned to incorporate an on-screen dedication to the actress before the opening credits.

On Thursday, July 30, Life & Style confirmed Rivera, 33, was buried at famous Hollywood Hills cemetery, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, on July 24, according to her death certificate. She was laid to rest in a private ceremony and was buried near celebrities including the late Nipsey Hussle and Paul Walker. The Blast was the first to report the news.

Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, just days after she went missing on July 8. Four hours before she disappeared, the actress rented a pontoon boat for a day of swimming in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

According to Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle “was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard. Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.”

Shortly after Josey was found, a rescue mission for Rivera began, but the following day their search efforts were changed to a recovery mission because “Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” Buschow said.

Her body was discovered by law enforcement on July 13 and her cause of death was determined to be an accidental drowning, according to the coroner’s report.

Rivera’s family is “completely devastated,” by their tragic loss, a source exclusively told In Touch. “That little boy worshipped his mom, he loved her so much.”