Two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic celebrated the release of his Haute Living Chicago magazine cover on Thursday, October 7, at Maple & Ash in Chicago.

Jeff Schear/ Getty images

The NBA star was surrounded by his Chicago Bulls teammates, including Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Williams, Javonte Green, Daniel Oturu, and Ethan Thompson, as well as and Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani.

Jeff Schear/ Getty images

Brian Rappeport, Luxury Portfolio Specialist for Glenfiddich & The Balvenie, introduced each course and pairing with the Glenfiddich Grand Range whiskies, which included Glenfiddich Grand Cru (a 23-year-old Cuvée Cask) paired with Maple & Ash’s renowned fire roasted seafood tower, Glenfiddich Gran Reserva (a 21-year-old Rum Cask) featured in the signature luxury cocktail — the ‘IDGAF Old Fashioned’ — and served in an awe-inspiring presentation. The cocktail was also served as guests joined in a toast to the iconic player Guests at the party were among the very first to try the just released and extremely rare Glenfiddich Grande Couronne (a 26-year-old Cognac Cask) which as the name suggests, truly crowned the occasion.