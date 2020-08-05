She needs her dad. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North West, “wants to be” with her father in Wyoming amid her parents’ marital issues, a source tells In Touch.

“North knows that mommy and daddy are going through things and shocked Kim by proclaiming [she wants to go live with her dad],” the insider shares, adding that the 7-year-old is “the ultimate daddy’s girl.”

It appears her brother Saint West is already in Wyoming after the 4-year-old was seen exiting the family’s private plane with a bodyguard in Cody, Wyoming on Sunday, August 2. It’s unknown if either parent was aboard the aircraft at the time.

North’s desire to be with her dad comes weeks after the Yeezy designer, 43, revealed he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, considered having an abortion when they learned Kardashian was pregnant with North in 2013. He was speaking at his first campaign rally for his 2020 presidential bid in South Carolina on July 19 when he shared the private detail and broke down in tears.

Following the rally, West went on a now-deleted Twitter rant where he seemingly accused his wife of cheating on him with fellow rapper Meek Mill and claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from the KKW Beauty mogul. Mill, 33, denied the accusations and West later issues a public apology to Kardashian.

The businesswoman and the presidential candidate were spotted having a tearful reunion in a parked car in Wyoming on July 27. Kardashian appeared to be distraught and flew back to California the following day.

Kardashian is “trying to hold it together” for kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, although their marriage may be a “lost cause,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Following Kardashian and West’s marital woes, he is “refusing to permanently move back to L.A,” a third source shared. “Kim’s trying to be as understanding as possible, but she’s so heartbroken. No matter how hard she tries, I don’t think she’ll ever get over what Kanye said about North.”