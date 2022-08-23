Precious baby boy! Olivia Munn and boyfriend John Mulaney welcomed their first child together, son Malcolm Hiệp, on November 24, 2021, and have been soaking up the joys of new parenthood ever since.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” the former Saturday Night Live writer captioned the first photo of their baby boy via Instagram on December 24, one month after his arrival.

Olivia shared a similar photo of that same day with the caption, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

The new father first announced he was expecting a bundle of joy with the Newsroom star during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September 2021.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we’re having a baby together,” he told the host. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

He went on to open up about the rough year leading up to the pregnancy announcement, which included a stint in rehab where he sought treatment for alcoholism and prescription drug abuse.

“I packed a lot into this [year]. Is it September now? I went to rehab in September [2020]. I got out in October. I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then, in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he added.

The pair seem to be adapting well to their new roles as mom and dad, and often share photos of their happy family. For baby Malcolm’s half birthday, in May 2022, for instance, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared a touching tribute to her newborn son.

“6 months ago today, Malcolm made me his mama,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of the two lying in the grass. “It’s so much fun getting to know him. He loves meeting people; he loves his best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical.”

“He sleeps through the night 12 hours straight,” she added, thanking Mindy Kaling for sharing her knowledge. “I love you so much, Malcolm Hiệp. Happy six months being earthside with us. You lit up our whole world.”

